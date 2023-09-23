The Continental Makes Major Addition to John Wick Franchise

Peacock has finally released their highly anticipated John Wick prequel series, and fans have had much to say about it. From everything we've seen in the trailers, The Continental looks like an exciting installment to the franchise that can give fans a look behind the High Table. The Continental is titled after the hotel we've come to love in the John Wick movies and will feature a younger version of Winston Scott, who was played by Ian McShane in the films. It will be set in the 1970s New York City and give us an even more grittier look at what we know and love. The Continental also makes a significant addition to John Wick lore.

The Continental Adds to John Wick High Table Lore

During the first episode of The Continental, it is revealed that the High Table has operated for 2000 years, even before the Roman Empire. The masked Adjudicator reveals this fact in the first episode, changing a previous understanding that the High Table began during the Aztec Empire in the 12th century. This changes John Wick lore in a significant way and should keep fans at the edge of their seats for the series.

What is The Continental About?

Here's the official synopsis for The Continental:

"The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."

Who Stars in The Continental?

The Continental is set to feature Woodell as the fan-favorite Winston Scott, who is played by Ian McShane in the movies, as well as newcomer Ayomide Adegun as Winston's right-hand man, Charon. Charon was most famously portrayed by the late Lance Reddick in all of the films in the John Wick franchise. Peacock rounds out the series with Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom) as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird) as Miles, Jessica Allain (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) as Lou, Mishel Prada (Riverdale) as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen, Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction) as Uncle Charlie, and Mel Gibson as Cormac.

