The Crown Season 4 Trailer Reveals Netflix Premiere Date

The Crown is finally coming back this year for its fourth season, marking Olivia Colman's second year as Queen Elizabeth II. While many show's productions were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Crown managed to finish filming season four just in time, which means fans will get to see the new season this year. In fact, a new teaser for the upcoming season was just released, and Netflix has revealed the show's release date. The Royal Family will be returning to the small screen on November 15th. There's a lot to look forward to in the new season with Gillian Anderson making her debut as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin joining the series as a young Princess Diana. The teaser even showcases Lady Di's iconic wedding dress.

"The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November," @TheCrownNetflix tweeted. You can watch the teaser below:

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020

There has been a lot of exciting news about The Crown this month as it was also just announced that Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Tenet) will be taking over the role of Princess Diana in season five. The fifth season will also see Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) beginning her turn as the Queen. Several different actors have taken on the role of Queen Elizabeth during the show's run. Claire Foy (The Girl in the Spider's Web) played the younger Elizabeth, and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite) is playing Elizabeth in her middle-aged years. Staunton will be taking on the role to play the modern-day version of the Queen.

Earlier this year, showrunner Peter Morgan stated that he felt The Crown season 5 was "the perfect time and place to stop." That decision actually shocked fans, as Morgan had originally stated that the 21st century-era of Queen Elizabeth's life was one that demanded a complex in-depth look, as its the era of the monarch's life that most viewers will be familiar with. Thankfully, Morgan changed his mind and recently announced that the show would receive a sixth season.

The first three seasons of The Crown are currently available to stream on Netflix, and season four drops on November 15th.

