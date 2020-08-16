The Crown: Elizabeth Debicki Cast as Princess Diana

✖

Exciting news about The Crown keeps pouring in! After it was announced that the series would end after its fifth season, things took a turn for the better last month when it was revealed the show's creator, Peter Morgan, changed his mind and decided to round out the series with a sixth season. Not only will this allow Imelda Staunton to play the role for two years, but it also means we'll be getting two seasons worth of Princess Diana. In fact, it was just announced that Tenet and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star, Elizabeth Debicki, will be playing the iconic princess.

"Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6)," @TheCrownNetflix tweeted with a quote from Debicki. "Princess Diana's spirit. Her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series which had me hooked from episode one." You can check out the tweet below:

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

While many show's productions were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Crown managed to finish filming season four just in time, which means fans might get to see the upcoming season sometime this year.

The upcoming season of The Crown is also set to feature Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. Several different actors have taken on the role of Queen Elizabeth during the show's run. Claire Foy (The Girl in the Spider's Web) played the younger Elizabeth; Oscar-winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite) plays Elizabeth in her middle-aged years; actress Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter 5) will finish out the role as the modern-day elderly Queen Elizabeth, in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown and the now-announced season 6.

Earlier this year, Peter Morgan stated that he felt The Crown season 5 was "the perfect time and place to stop." That decision actually shocked fans, as Morgan had originally stated that the 21st century-era of Queen Elizabeth's life was one that demanded a complex in-depth look, as its the era of the monarch's life that most viewers will be familiar with. Given how things have played out with the royal family in the last year (with all the controversy surrounding Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle's defection from royal life), The Crown indeed has plenty of great tea left to spill.

The first three seasons of The Crown are currently available to stream on Netflix.

