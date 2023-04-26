The CW Picks Up New Drama Series Starring Batwoman and Riverdale Alums

The CW has found its newest scripted show, amid restructuring with its new parent company Nexstar. On Wednesday, it was announced that The CW has picked up the U.S. broadcast rights for Sullivan's Crossing, a CTV and Fremantle series initially produced for Canadian television. Sullivan's Crossing is a drama series based on Robyn Carr's bestselling book of the same name. It is led by CW alums Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill, Riverdale), Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls), and Morgan Kohan (Batwoman).

"Sullivan's Crossing is an emotionally rich, authentic family drama that will immediately resonate with audiences thanks to an incredible cast and relatable themes of self-reflection, second chances and the power of community," Brad Schwartz, CW's entertainment president, said in a statement.

"The CW is a place where strong, character-driven family dramas shine and we couldn't have asked for a better home for SULLIVAN'S CROSSING," Lisa Honig, EVP Distribution North America, Fremantle, added. "We are thrilled to continue a strong partnership with them, especially around a series as genuine, compassionate and entertaining as this."

What is Sullivan's Crossing about?

Sullivan's Crossing follows a star neurosurgeon (Kohan) who appears to have it all until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. She leaves Boston to return to her home of Sullivan's Crossing, a remote campground by her estranged father Sully (Patterson). There, she meets a newcomer named Cal Jones (Murray).

"It's a pleasure to be working once again with executive producer and showrunner Roma Roth to bring yet another one of my novel series to life on the small screen," Carr said in a statement. "Scott Patterson is the ideal actor to play Sully Sullivan and both Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray are the perfect fit as Maggie Sullivan and Cal Jones."

What shows will be on The CW?

Outside of All-American, none of The CW's current crop of scripted programming have been renewed for the 2023-2024 season. That being said, the network has reportedly rescued HBO Max's reality series FBoy Island, and greenlit a spinoff for it, FGirl Island.

FBoy Island, which is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, followed three women joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed "FBoys," there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. Fboy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform, or do Nice Guys always finish last?

What do you think of this new update surrounding The CW? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!