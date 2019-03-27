‘Riverdale’: Chad Michael Murray Teases Edgar Evernever’s Power

With nothing more than a bit of clapping, Riverdale gave its viewers quite a shock at the end of last week’s musical episode, when Edgar Evernever finally made his first in-person appearance on the show. Now that Edgar – portrayed by former ’90s heartthrob Chad Michael Murray – has made his presence known within the world of the show, it sounds like the town will never be quite the same.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Murray spoke about his grand entrance in last week’s “Big Fun”, when he wordlessly stood up and clapped following Riverdale High’s production of Heathers: The Musical. The moment, which ended with other white-clad Farm members applauding as well, ended up being absolutely creepy, something that Murray was excited to take part in.

“I’ve always wanted to do that particular clap.” Murray explained with a laugh. “That was my first day at work, and it was like, ‘Oh hi, here’s everybody! Everybody, here’s Chad. Okay, go.’ So it was definitely a lot all at once to take. It’s an interesting entrance for a character that we’ve been waiting so long to finally meet.”

“I think you see his power in a very simple moment.” Murray continued. “When you show power, instead of just explain power, it’s much more powerful. You see that in that moment. You see what Edgar appreciates about the performance, and then you see the Farm join him. You see the power he has over everybody and that he’s taking Riverdale by storm.”

Even though Edgar and The Farm may have essentially infiltrated the town at this point – even recruiting major characters Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) to Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) – it sounds like he will present himself in a much more benevolent way.

“[He’s] Calm. Peaceful. Open.” Murray revealed. “I think he’s very much a listener and someone who is pretty decent at reading people.”

So now that Edgar has made his presence known within the world of the show, what can fans expect for the rest of the season?

“It’s going to be a wild ride. Strap on your seatbelt.” Murray teased. “Edgar is a unique character. I think there are so many layers to peel back , so it’s a very slow burn on really discovering who this man is, what his background is, and where he comes from. It’s been fun for me to see where he’s going, what he wants, and what his quest is all about. Beyond that, I can’t say much. He’s the leader of the Farm. The Farm very much believes in Edgar and their cause.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.