Cancelled HBO Max Series Rescued and Given a Spinoff by The CW

A cancelled HBO Max series has found a new partner. On Thursday, a new report revealed that FBoy Island has been rescued by The CW, after its first two seasons premiered on and were cancelled by HBO Max. STX, which produces the series, has reportedly been shopping it around to new buyers, with The CW becoming the highest bidder. Although the deal has reportedly not been finalized, reports are indicating that the network would also pick up a spinoff series, FGirl Island, which was believed to have already been in the works at HBO Max prior to the cancellation.

This is the latest change that has been made at The CW since it was acquired by the media conglomerate Nexstar last year. The company has already replaced several long-running executives at The CW, and has expressed a desire to pivot towards more non-scripted television, compared to the scripted genre fare that the network has become associated with for the better part of the past decade.

What is FBoy Island about?

FBoy Island, which is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, followed three women joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed "FBoys," there to compete for cold, hard cash.

The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. Fboy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform, or do Nice Guys always finish last?

"I will do FBoy Island for the rest of my life," Glaser previously told Newsweek when asked about future seasons. "It is the best job I have ever had, and I have had a lot of good jobs. It's just living on an island, getting to watch a reality show from the sidelines, and not having the stresses of being on it. My whole day is just hanging out at a beach waiting for their date to be over so I can come in and go, 'how was your date?' I mean, it's the dream job, I don't have to do anything."

What do you think of The CW rescuing — and spinning off — FBoy Island? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline