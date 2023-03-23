The CW Reveals New Round of Layoffs After Nexstar Acquisition

The CW is being hit with a new round of layoffs, amid the recent changes from their new parent company, Nexstar. On Thursday, a report revealed that more than fifteen people, some of whom are in the network's finance and marketing/promotional teams, are being affected by this new round. While it is unclear exactly who is being let go by the company, the report hints that it includes mid-and-high-level executives, including some who wee in SVP roles.

This is far from the first behind-the-scenes changes to hit The CW since Nexstar became their new parent company, as in recent months, longtime president Mark Pedowitz, finance chief Mitch Nedick, Gaye Hirsch, the network's EVP of Development, Cyle Zezo, who was VP and Head of Alternative and Digital Programming, and Michael Roberts, EVP of Current Programming, and chief branding Officer and president of streaming Rick Haskins have been among the high-profile employees who were let go. These changes represent Nexstar's overall push to expand The CW's reach and variety of programming, and to hopefully undo the network's reported $100+ million losses. The network already made headlines last spring when it cancelled over half a dozen of its new or veteran shows — DC entries Naomi, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow, as well as In the Dark, the Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies, and the network's reboots of Charmed, Dynasty, 4400, and Roswell, New Mexico.

What shows will be on The CW?

Outside of All-American, none of The CW's current crop of scripted programming have been renewed for the 2023-2024 season. That being said, the network has reportedly rescued HBO Max's reality series FBoy Island, and greenlit a spinoff for it, FGirl Island.

FBoy Island, which is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, followed three women joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed "FBoys," there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. Fboy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform, or do Nice Guys always finish last?

