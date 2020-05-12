The Lost Boys Reboot on Hold Again at The CW

✖

While much of TV production is currently in uncharted territory due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that isn't stopping networks from beginning to set their programming slates for the future. The CW has been doing so throughout this week, announcing new series that they hope to air in the months ahead. On Tuesday, the network unveiled its decisions on four potential pilots for the 2020-2021 season -- and it included another setback for the reboot of The Lost Boys. The series, along with fellow new pilot Maverick, are being "rolled" by the network, which most likely means that they will be re-evaluating the potential series for the 2021-2022 season. According to reports, The Lost Boys had begun filming before the pandemic shut down production, which allowed executives to see footage prior to making this decision.

This is just the latest setback that has plagued The Lost Boys, which first came into development in the 2016-2017 season. The reboot, which was originally conceived by iZombie's Rob Thomas, has gone through multiple iterations in the years since, including a pilot that was filmed in 2019.

"It does have a lot of neat, surprising twists in it." Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the 2019 pilot, told ComicBook.com last year. "Really cool layers that the writer, Heather Mitchell, who's from Shondaland, by the way, has layered in and updated it. Of course, The Lost Boys was so fun, but it was very white, so we have a much more diverse cast, much more reflective of society, shall we say? Really interesting new faces. And we do have Laddie there. We have a fun little Laddie, and we have a lot of cool stuff. Visually, it's quite stunning. I can't wait. Fingers crossed. I think you'll like it."

The latest iteration of The Lost Boys pilot starred Branden Cook, Lincoln Younes, Ruby Cruz, Medalion Rahimi, and Dakota Shapiro. It remains to be seen if this cast will stay on for the next potential iteration of the series, or if they will once again be recast.

“We’re so close!” Thomas revealed in a previous interview. “I mean, CW never remakes a pilot, and they’re remaking this one because they believe in it, and we just have to get a couple more things right this time on it. Hopefully, it will be on the air next year.”

“I am not attached as the showrunner; I am one of the producers on it,” Thomas added. “A writer named Heather Mitchell, who comes out of the Shondaland world, is writing it for us and would be the showrunner. We are making a new pilot. I go directly from this phone call into a conference call about the latest outline of Lost Boys, so we are making progress.”

What do you think of this update surrounding The CW's The Lost Boys? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.