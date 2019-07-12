The Lost Boys TV Series Producer Offers Update, Hopes It Debuts in 2020

The CW’s take on The Lost Boys recently hit another delay of sorts, when it was revealed that the entire pilot episode would be remade and largely recast. According to iZombie and Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas, who serves as a producer on the series, there’s still quite a bit of hope around the television adaptation. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Thomas gave an update on this latest trek back to the drawing board, as well as when it will ideally hit the small screen.

“We’re so close!” Thomas revealed. “I mean, CW never remakes a pilot, and they’re remaking this one because they believe in it, and we just have to get a couple more things right this time on it. Hopefully it will be on the air next year.”

“I am not attached as the showrunner; I am one of the producers on it,” Thomas added. “A writer named Heather Mitchell, who comes out of the Shondaland world, is writing it for us and would be the showrunner. We are making a new pilot. I go directly from this phone call into a conference call about the latest outline of Lost Boys, so we are making progress.”

The CW’s version of The Lost Boys has been in various stages of development since 2016, with Thomas initially creating the project as an anthology series. This latest incarnation of the pilot originally included Tyler Posey, Kiele Sanchez, Cheyenne Haynes, and Haley Tju. Only Medalion Rahimi and Dakota Shapiro, who play Stella and David, are expected to stay on the project. The report outlines that The CW loved the most pilot’s script, but that “not all elements” came together, “including casting”.

“This has been a odyssey for me with Lost Boys,” Thomas added. “I have been trying to get Lost Boys — I was about to say trying to get Lost Boys to see the light of day, and that sounded so embarrassingly punny to me that I will rephrase that sentence. I’ve been trying to get Lost Boys off the ground for the better part of four years now, first as a movie, then as a pilot that I wrote, and now as a pilot that Heather’s written. We just shot a pilot that did not quite work; we plan on shooting another one. Hopefully this fourth attempt of ours will be the charm. Lost Boys deserves to be on TV.”

