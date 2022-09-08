The Disney+ Day 2022 Subscription Deal Is Available Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The second annual Disney+ Day event takes place today, September 8th, which segues into the D23 Expo 2022 event over the weekend. In other words, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and it all starts with a Disney+ subscription deal. Starting today and running through September 19th, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99.

That's a small price to pay to check out the IMAX enhanced streaming debut of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder and the live-action retelling of Disney's Pinocchio, along with new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Star Wars: Andor, Hocus Pocus 2, and more. You can check out new Disney+ Day streaming releases right here (and there will likely be some surprises). You can check out the complete list of content coming to Disney+ in September 2022 right here.

While the $1.99 deal is a no brainer for what is turning out to be a huge month on the service, keep in mind that the price of a Disney+ subscription will rise to $7.99 per month after the discount period ends. What's more, a big price increase is on the horizon for December. The Disney+ Premium tier (without ads) will be increasing to $10.99 a month and $109.99 annually. A Disney+ Basic tier (with ads) will be introduced at the current $7.99 per month price.

The Disney+ bundles will also be affected. The Basic Disney bundle with ad-supported tiers of Disney+ and Hulu will run $9.99 per month, and the Basic bundle with ad-supported tiers of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will cost $12.99 per month. Current subscribers to The Disney Bundle can maintain their "Legacy" bundle, featuring Disney+ (no ads tier), and both Hulu and ESPN+ with ads, for $14.99 per month. The new Premium Disney Bundle, featuring ad-free tiers on Disney+ and Hulu, and the ad-supported tier of ESPN+ will cost $19.99 per month.

Of course, if you decide not to continue after the $1.99 per month Disney+ Day offer, you can simply cancel your subscription until some irresistible new content turns up and/or the next deal rolls around.