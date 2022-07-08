Thor: Love and Thunder to Stream in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+

There will be even more love and more thunder when Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder is streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. The Marvel Studios movie, which premieres on the streaming service this Disney+ Day on September 8, joins 15 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies available to watch at home in IMAX's expanded aspect ratio. The latest in a lineup that includes Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Shang-Chi, and Avengers: Endgame, Disney+ subscribers streaming Thor: Love and Thunder at home in IMAX's 1.90:1 ratio will see up to 26% more picture for select sequences, making more of the action visible on screen.

Like the 15 other titles, both the IMAX Enhanced and the original theatrical release widescreen versions of Thor: Love and Thunder will be available under the "Versions" tab on the movie's landing page. The IMAX Enhanced version is available to all subscribers on Disney+ supported devices and will play by default.

Currently, the 15 Marvel Studios titles available to stream now in IMAX Enhanced include: Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

When announcing the collaboration for last year's inaugural Disney+ Day, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said the company's partnership with Disney and Marvel Studios is "giving the fans what they want: the most immersive viewing experience throughout the life of a Marvel Studios film, from exclusive theatrical release to the library at home where they can now watch the Avengers assemble with more picture than ever before."

"With IMAX Enhanced, IMAX and technology partner DTS will enable content that can be viewed in-home with the highest fidelity, which ensures that filmmakers' creative intent is fully optimized for an IMAX-quality presentation," the streamer said in a release. "Disney+ is the first major streaming service that will elevate the at-home viewing experience with IMAX Enhanced, rewarding its subscribers with new ways to re-experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond."

Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular God of Thunder, Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as New Asgard King Valkyrie, and Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, Thor: Love and Thunder is among the new content premiering globally September 8 on Disney+. Other titles include Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 (see the complete list of Disney+ Day premieres).

Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman), who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is streaming September 8 on Disney+. Subscribe to Disney+ here.