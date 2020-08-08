The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Actor Daniel Bruhl Teases Zemo's MCU Return

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios' first television series for Disney+, is still in the works despite delays. The show, described as a "six-hour Marvel movie," sees Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson with Sebastian Stan reprising his role as James "Bucky" Barnes. They're going up against Baron Zemo, with Daniel Brühl reprising his role as the villain from Captain America: Civil War. Brühl also stars in the second season of The Alienist on TNT, titled The Alienist: Angel of Darkness. Speaking to Collider, Brühl discussed what it's been like to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It was funny because Angel of Darkness was the first time I'd ever revisited something and came back to the same project again, or to go on playing that part," he says. "And then, whilst I was shooting Angel of Darkness, I got the news that they wanted me to come back to shoot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I remember that Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest, and we recorded something with me being Zemo, and I was very happy and enthusiastic to see the mask. I was incredibly thrilled to go back because I remember that I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and getting to explore the MCU and become part of that. I have the fondest memories of collaborating with all of these wonderful actors, and to see Sebastian Stan again, and Anthony Mackie this time around, and to come back to something which, on the one hand, felt common and known, and on the other hand, being something completely new and something fresh."

Brühl also confirmed that there is still more filming to be done before the series can debut. "We were affected by the coronavirus whilst we were shooting the show, so hopefully we'll be able to return very soon," the actor explains. "We were not able to finish and to wrap it up. That's still something that we have to do. Fingers crossed that it will happen as soon as possible."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues the story of Sam and Bucky after Avengers: Endgame when Steve Rogers passed Captain America's shield onto Falcon. In the series, Wyatt Russell debuts as John Walker, who becomes the replacement for Captain America known as U.S. Agent, leading him into conflict with Falcon as they vie for Cap's legacy.

Emily VanCamp also returns in the role of Sharon Carter, a.k.a. Agent 13. Cle Bennet is playing an unconfirmed role rumored to be U.S. Agent's sidekick, Battlestar. The cast also includes Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly. Kari Skogland directs the six-episode series, with Malcolm Spellman serving as showrunner.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will stream on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.