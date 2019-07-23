Marvel’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Reveals First Look At Zemo Costume

If you are ready to get a first-look at The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, then you are in luck! Not long ago, San Diego Comic-Con shook the Marvel fandom when it previewed special footage of the Disney+ series for attendees, and one actor is bringing a look at Baron Zemo to the world.

So, you can thank Daneil Bruhl for taking that job upon himself. The actor hit up Instagram not long ago to share a first-look at Baron Zemo’s new look in the TV series which includes his infamous face mask.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Longing, Rusted, Seventeen, Daybreak, Furnace, Nine, Benign, Homecoming, One, Freight Car.”

Zemo is getting ready,” the actor teased.

As you can see above, Bruhl gave fans a peek at his character’s return in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,. The actor’s return was confirmed at SDCC this past week as the preview footage shown for the TV series had Baron Zemo appear dressed much like he was back in Captain America: Civil War. In the second screenshot shared by Bruhl, fans are given a look at the baddie’s new costume, and it sees Zemo wearing a full face mask. The color is hard to tell in this dark image, but reports went live from SDCC detailing the mask’s familiar purple coloring.

There is no word on what Zemo will be up to in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,, but fans know it cannot be good. The villain was the main baddie behind Civil War as he tested both Bucky Barnes and Steve Rogers. With Sam Wilson having taken up the shield for Captain America, it will fall to him and the Winter Soldier to stop Baron Zemo once more, and fans know the trio are going to clash a few good times before a winner reigns victorious.

So, what do you think about the upcoming return of Baron Zemo to the MCU? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder