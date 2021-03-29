Falcon and the Winter Soldier Creator Teases Bigger MCU Role For Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres

✖

Up-and-coming actor and Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Danny Ramirez (The Gifted, Top Gun: Maverick) has "plenty of real estate" to spread his wings in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Ramirez debuted in the series premiere, "New World Order," as USAF First Lieutenant Joaquín Torres, who assists the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) on a high-flying rescue mission pitting the Avenger against Georges Batroc (Georges St-Pierre). After alerting Sam Wilson to the emergence of the anti-nationalist group the Flag Smashers, masked anarchists who believe that the world was better during the Blip, Torres joined the mission taking Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to Germany in "The Star-Spangled Man."

"He was great. I can't tell you where it’s gonna go, but obviously, he's not in there for no reason," Falcon and Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman told Entertainment Tonight about Ramirez's Torres. "He just lights up. If we had had 10 episodes, we had a giant storyline for him built out. But he does have plenty of real estate in these six."

Ramirez is "a joy," added series director Kari Skogland. "Besides talented, such a nice young man who has a huge career ahead of him for sure. We found him very early on … I think we're gonna be on his coattails as he takes off like a rocket. It's fun to see he and Anthony together, and the rapport that they have."

Marvel Comics readers will recognize Joaquin Torres as the Mexico-born teen who soars into action as the Falcon, Sam's superhero partner after Sam Wilson wields the shield as the all-new Captain America.

Ramirez enters the MCU alongside fellow newcomer Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story), who is "amazing."

"I would argue that there is — how do I say this without spoilers — for me, in a way, she's the glue for the series," Spellman said of the lead Flag Smasher unmasked as Karli Morgenthau (Kellyman). "Because what she’s able to do as far as authenticity and humanity, you’ll see what I mean in her storyline. If you don’t buy her completely, then the scenes she has with other people who we can’t name feel completely fraudulent. And what she did is just ... oh, man. I consider her the glue of the series."

