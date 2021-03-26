Latest Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode Reveals New Super Soldier Serum

✖

Even though the Avengers just took down Thanos and his alien armada, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already dealing with another sizable threat. In the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, viewers of the Marvel world find out Super Soldiers are, in fact, alive and well in the franchise's present timeline. Light spoilers up ahead for the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so proceed with caution if you've yet to see "The Star-Spangled Man."

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) finally came together to fight a common threat this week. After a quick air hangar reunion, the two went overseas to take on the Flag Smashers face-to-face — only the group made quick work of the pair. The scene in question was one we've seen several times in the show's marketing efforts, where the eponymous duo tussles with the show's baddies on the top of two semi-trailers speeding down the highway.

After the Flag Smashers gain the upper hand, Captain America (Wyatt Russell) and Battlestar (Cle Bennett) arrive to try stopping the group, only to fail just like the Avengers.

It's after this confrontation that Bucky's sold on the idea of the Flag-Smashers being Super Soldiers, recipients of the same serum he and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) have been injected with at various points in their life. The same serum was also distributed to HYDRA's other Winter Soldiers and Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) — another character we're introduced to this week.

Furthermore, Bucky temporarily infiltrates one of the group's aforementioned semis only to find out they're transporting a vaccine or serum of sorts — potentially revealing they plan on distributing the ability-boosting super drug to a healthy chunk of people.

The episode ends with a shot of Daniel Brühl's Helmut Zemo sitting in his jail cell, as we find out Falcon and Winter Soldier plan on interrogating him regarding the spread of the serum. Either way, it looks like Episode 3 is when we'll start to see both Zemo and , potentially, Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) as our protagonists trying to stop the Flag Smashers from global domination.

