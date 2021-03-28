The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Georges St-Pierre Teases Rematch With Anthony Mackie

✖

It's not a leap to say we haven't seen the last of mercenary Georges Batroc (Georges St-Pierre) on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Years after he went toe-to-toe with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Batroc battled the Falcon, a.k.a. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), when he returned in the premiere episode of the Marvel Studios series. Now part of the criminal organization LAF, a crew trying to cash in on the post-Blip chaos, Batroc kidnapped military liaison and United States Air Force Captain Vassant (Miles Brew) before leaping out of a helicopter — living to fight another day.

"I was in the first episode. The only thing I can say now — if I can say something to the Falcon — from now on, my brigade and I will be ready for you," St-Pierre teased when interviewed by ET Canada. "We'll make sure you don’t get that lucky ever again, my friend."

Like the preceding series WandaVision, the former MMA fighter said "it's Marvel, it's Disney, you never know what to expect."

"Everything is very compartmentalized. Even for myself, if I can speak for myself, I only knew the things that I needed to know to play my own roles. I don't know the whole plot of the story," St-Pierre said. "I don't know, because everything is so compartmentalized. They want to avoid leaks, right? So everything can happen, anything can happen."

But Falcon is setting sights on an even bigger catch with crime-fighting partner James 'Bucky' Barnes (Sebastian Stan), who are now aware that a version of the Super Soldier Serum is powering the anarchist group the Flag-Smashers. Episode 2, "The Star-Spangled Man," ended with Sam and Bucky having to turn to an old enemy: Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who has been jailed since 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Clé Bennett, and Daniel Brühl, new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere Fridays only on Disney+.

