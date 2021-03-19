Who Is Torres in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Will He Become the New Falcon?

✖

While the focus of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is obviously about Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, the new Marvel Studios TV series also introduces a couple of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sarah Wilson, Sam's sister, is obviously an important addition to the story, and it seems like a young soldier named Torres is going to play a major role as well. In the first episode, his journey becomes intertwined with Sam's, and it feels as though Marvel could already be setting him to become a hero down the line.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Continue reading at your own risk...

If you're a fan of Marvel Comics, especially some of the more recent ones, you probably know that a character named Joaquin Torres takes over the mantle of Falcon when Sam becomes Captain America. The first episode of a show introduces a Torres, played by Danny Ramirez, though his first name isn't revealed.

Torres works alongside Sam in the first mission we see on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it's clear that the young soldier is impressed with what Sam can do with the wings. He's constantly cheering from the ground as he watches Sam fly through the air.

Throughout the episode, Torres is investigating the Flag Smashers, an organization trying to rebel against the governments of the world. He informs Sam of their existence and gives him information about everything he finds. He looks up to Sam, both as a hero and a mentor, and Sam definitely has respect for Torres. They're already great partners.

The big question now becomes whether or not the MCU will follow the story in the comics and pass the Falcon mantle to Torres. Honestly, it all comes down to what Sam chooses to do by the end of the show. Sam is wrestling with the very idea of Captain America in a modern world, and whether or not the mantle is still relevant. It could be that, by the end of the show, Sam opts to leave Captain America retired.

If Sam does decide to become Captain America, then Torres will be right there to take up the wings and begin serving as his sidekick. It would be pretty surprising to see him introduced and never have his story come to fruition.

Do you think Torres will end up taking over the mantle of Falcon in the MCU?