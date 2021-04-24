The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finale Gives Marvel Studios A Rare "Rotten" Score

✖

Marvel fans finally got themselves a brand new Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and there are definitely some big seeds for the future of the MCU as well, as Captain American 4 has been revealed to be on the way now that Sam is officially in the role. So, what's to be upset by? Well, a lot it turns out, as the finale's Rotten Tomatoes score has given Marvel Studios one of its rare Rotten scores. Now, to be fair, these scores do change over time and it's only a day after the finale aired, so this could end up moving up to the positive side, especially since it is currently 1 point away (it currently sits at 59.)

To this point, the only projects connected to the MCU that have produced rotten scores are Inhumans and Iron Fist, two of the biggest misses from Marvel amongst all the excellence. Iron Fist has a 37%, while Inhumans holds the lowest score at 11%.

Much of the issues surrounding the finale seem to be about how it addresses all the other plot points and characters surrounding Sam Wilson, as there's been quite a bit of positive praise on how it handles his taking over the mantle of Captain America. So many other subplots were introduced throughout the season though, including a huge one just last episode, that it was always going to be difficult to wrap it all up in a satisfying way in just one episode.

That said, other reviews didn't love how the episode or the series in general handled its two stars, or that the second half of the season seemed to contain fewer soaring moments compared to the first half. Others thought it could have helped things with a different style of epilogue, and many did like the cinematic action on display in the series throughout.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is directed by Kari Skogland and stars Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Daniel Bruhl (Zemo), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), and Wyatt Russell (John Walker), and you can find the official description below.

"Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available to stream on Disney+.

What did you think of the finale? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!