The Flash "The Speed of Thought" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "The Speed of Thought", the second episode of The Flash's seventh season which will air on Tuesday, March 8th. Going into Season 7, time was running out for Barry (Grant Gustin) as thanks to the death of the Speed Force last season, his powers were running out. Team Flash has been trying to come up with a way to save Barry's speed and it seems like the team has made some major headway -- just with a potentially problematic new power. The episode will see Barry develop "speed thinking" but not everyone is so sure this new power is a good thing.

As a previously released synopsis for the episode explained, the new speed thinking power is one that Barry thinks may let him save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse though it may not exactly be everything he hopes. The episode will also see Eva (Efrat Dor) have to deal with a painful revelation -- likely connected to the hard truth she learned at the end of this week's Season 7 premiere.

Because production on Season 6 of The Flash was unexpectedly cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans have had to wait until this new season to see the rest of Eva's story play out, but last year Dor gave fans a tease of what they could expect -- particularly the "cool" things that are starting to pay off now.

"Well, I wish she could have her entire story kind of told in the way that it was kind of envisioned by Eric [Wallace, showrunner] but the belief of the things that are that dark about this pandemic so I can really not...She is going to do some really cool things in the finale," Dor told ComicBook.com last year. "She has done very, very cool things, but she just had a lot more cool things coming because she just got out of the mirror. So she has a lot of really yummy stuff coming up. But I think it's enough yummy stuff in the season finale to leave people craving for more."

You can check out the synopsis for "The Speed of Thought" below.

"BARRY GAINS A NEW SKILL – When Barry (Grant Gustin) suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton). While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is hesitant to trust it. Meanwhile, Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) must face a shattering truth. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Speed of Thought" airs March 9th.