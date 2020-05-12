The Flash: Efrat Dor Teases the Season 6 Finale, Mirror Mistress, and More

The Flash's Season 6 finale is tonight on The CW and it's set to be a big one. Not only is the Black Hole mystery coming to a head, but so is Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) predicament. Iris has been trapped in the Mirrorverse since the show's post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" return and while Team Flash is aware Iris along with Kamilla Hwang (Victoria Park) and David Singh (Patrick Sabongui) are missing, there's another, related threat. Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) has managed to escape the Mirrorverse and is more determined than ever to take down her husband who just so happens to be involved with Black Hole. All roads are leading to a showdown -- and a major evolution for Eva. Photos from the upcoming season finale have teased Eva's evolution into Mirror Mistress complete with her own super suit and while those photos don't tease too much, it certainly looks like when things come together in tonight's "Success is Assured", there will be a lot of action as all the players involve finally face one another. ComicBook.com recently sat down with Dor to chat about her character's motivations, her evolution now that she's outside of the Mirrorverse, that Mirror Mistress costume, and what it was like creating a wholly unique version of a classic comic book character -- one that puts a gender bent spin on the character. (Photo: The CW)

What's Next For Eva? ComicBook.com: The part we are at in the season now, Eva's back out in the real world and the last that we saw her at the end of last week's "Pay the Piper", we saw her emerge from that sort of chamber kind of thing, seeming like she's more focused than ever to go after Joseph. What can you tell us about what's next for Eva? Efrat Dor: Yes, I think she is definitely witnessing this long plan that she has had for years finally coming into final stages of execution. And so I think she is definitely going to meet up with her ex. I cannot tell you more than that, but she definitely is very driven.

Villain...Or Not? Speaking of her being driven, one of the things that we've seen with her while we've gotten to know her is that while she's definitely willing to utilize anything and anyone to further along her process, she's very, very focused on her goal of dealing with her husband, and he seems to be the focus more than say, the loftier villain goals of taking over the world. Do you consider Eva to be a villain? I definitely do not think she is a villain and I love the way she's written because Eva is a hero in her own eyes for sure and even I think that maybe, hopefully, some of the viewers are on the fence on that because she has definitely been a person that wants to make the world a better place, and a scientist that has invested her life, her life's work was to kind of find ways, to find a parallel universe. Just to make the world a better place to find other worlds that are better ecologically, less population, just like different solutions that she could think of and her chip technology and everything was completely all towards that and she is just devastated that everything is ruined. So it's not only the regular kind of like, oh my ex is I douche, it is really also about her great plans and the way that they took a turn to the bad to be used as weapons and traded in black market. And so I definitely don't see her as a villain. She is vindictive and she has a lot of reasons, she's been stuck in mirror for six years and I think we can all relate right now to how that might make you always so upset and she just wants her life back.

More Than A Woman Scorned You can definitely tell she's not just a woman scorned either. She genuinely is trying to do something. Do you think that she sees herself almost as a hero in a sense and since her husband is for her perceived as a villain in this type of situation? I definitely think she, she was the boss, right? Her husband was kind of, I don't know, in the back. It was her work, it was her company. She was the one that was making cutting edge technology and she was getting all the spotlight, not because she wanted to, because she was really doing amazing work. And this has all been taking away from her by someone that she thought was on the side. She is scorned, but it's not just that, it's much deeper than that also, she's very smart, so to think that she has been fooled by him is also hard with her I think to accept. And I think she's just trying to put things back in order and on the right side.

Redemption Hopes One of the things I've kind of thought about as I've watched the character sort of evolve this season, she reminds me a lot of another female character we saw a few seasons back, The Thinker's wife, Marlize, and it was a situation like that where she kind of did some villainy type things, but ultimately she was doing it for, she was wanting to make the world a better place. And one of the things we saw with that character at the end of that story's run was she kind of got a redemption. Given some of Eva's actions that can be perceived as villainous, especially with her treatment of Iris and things like that. Do you think there's hope for redemption for Eva? Oh my God, I get chills, I get goosebumps that you've asked that. I really hope so, I don't know. I have asked before production was suspended. I asked them not to know how story ends. So the wonderful thing about Eric is that he is so open in communication with the actors that he really left it up to me to say, okay so how much do you want to know? Do you want to know the whole plot, do you want to know every episode? Like how do you like working? That it was really left up to me and I wanted to know her plan and I wanted to know as much as she knows but I didn't want to know when her plan or how or if the plan kind of goes off. I don't know how she or if she'll be stopped or what, I don't know what happens but so I am really hoping and crossing my fingers that she does get a sort of restorative and like an ending and or not an ending, like a realization of sorts.

How The Shutdown Impacted Eva's Story Speaking of the show and its production, my understanding is that prior to the shutdown you guys still had a few things to go, so the season's not ending exactly where it had had planned to. And I know some of the people have talked about how that has changed things, kind of going forward. I spoke with showrunner Eric Wallace and he talked a little bit about it as well. How do you feel about where Eva's story lands with this upcoming episode because of the shutdown? Well, I wish she could have her entire story kind of told in the way that it was kind of envisioned by Eric but the belief of the things that are that dark about this pandemic so I can really not...She is going to do some really cool things in the finale. She has done very, very cool things, but she just had a lot more cool things coming because she just got out of the mirror. So she has a lot of really yummy stuff coming up. But I think it's enough yummy stuff in the season finale to leave people craving for more.

On "Genderbending" Mirror Master I've seen photos for the upcoming finale and in one of them there is a look at her in her Mirror Mistress super suit. It completes her evolution as the show take on this classic comic book villain Mirror Master. As I'm sure you're aware, Mirror Master is a decade's old character who is traditionally male, were there any specific challenges that you dealt with in crafting your female take on this character? Especially since there are some very interesting and different shifts in the way the characters origin is? Well, I really took her at her own character, not to disrespect the legacy of the character, but I think the backstory is completely different from Evan McCulloch and so I felt she was crafted with a lot of respect to the comic book but also have her entire own backstory. So I didn't feel anything except witnessing a lot of discussion and a lot of work about that suit and how they wanted to reference it to the original suit. So there was a lot of thought going into that really, really explicit, beautiful suit. But other than that, I didn't feel anything that I needed in my acting or in the way the character was written to justify her being female. I just think it's really cool.

Mirror Mistress Suit I have to say just for the little glimpse of what we see of the suit in those posters and the photos, it's a fantastic suit. I'm very excited to see the whole of it in the episode, that had to be so cool to wear. There is so much thought going into every stitch of the suit if I had no idea. But this had to be so cool to wear. Yeah, it was.