Disney+ Bringing The Full Monty Back as a Limited Series

A The Full Monty follow-up series has just kicked off production in the U.K., with the original series set to premiere on Disney+ and FX in international territories, though will be debuting on Hulu in the U.S., as confirmed by Variety. The upcoming eight-episode series sees the return of a majority of the original cast of the 1997 critically acclaimed film, which was since adapted into both a musical and a theatrical production. The upcoming project also sees the return of the original writer Simon Beaufoy and producer Uberto Pasolini. The series does not yet have a release date.

The original story focused on a group of friends in Sheffield, England who, after losing their jobs, decide to band together to put on a striptease performance to make some extra cash, but while other such acts don’t go fully nude, they aim to set themselves apart by showing “the full monty.” The original film earned four Academy Awards nominations and won the BAFTA for Best Film and star Robert Carlyle for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

To confirm production kicking off, Disney+ said the series will return to the “heartfelt and fiercely funny world of working-class heroes in the North of England” and that the story follows “the original band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors. The series will explore the brighter, sillier, and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.”

Returning cast members include Carlyle (Trainspotting) as Gaz, Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) as Dave, Lesley Sharp (Before We Die) as Jean, Hugo Speer (Britannia) as Guy, Paul Barber (The Dumping Ground) as Horse, Steve Huison (The Royle Family) as Lomper, Wim Snape (Gentleman Jack) as Nathan, and Tom Wilkinson (Batman Begins) as Gerald.

“We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again — now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets, and assorted hangers-on — to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on,” Beaufoy shared in a statement.

Mason added, “Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless, and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them. We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+ to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

