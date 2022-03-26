Marvel Rumor Suggests Problems With Upcoming Disney+ Show

Moon Knight may be the next big Marvel series to hit Disney+, but there is also plenty of hype for She-Hulk. The Tatiana Maslany-starring series is set to debut on the streaming service later this year, but while fans are excited for Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a new rumor suggests that there could be a problem with the series. According to The Ankler‘s Jeff Sneider (via The Direct), there are some behind-the-scenes rumblings about the series.

Sneider made the comments on The Hot Mic With Jeff and John and said that he’d heard “more than once” that “the She-Hulk series is not shaping up to be very good”. Sneider said that he asked whether the rumors were about specific Disney+ series and it was She-Hulk that was discussed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve heard not good things about behind-the-scenes… and I’ve asked whether it’s Moon Knight or Ms. Marvel or Secret Invasion or any of these [projects], they are always like, ‘She-Hulk is the one that could be a problem,’” Sneider said.

He added, “I’ve heard it from people working on it, from people actually working on it who are just like, ‘We’ll see.’ I think that’s a lot of Marvel things, honestly, and you know where it’s just like, ‘Ugh, this could be really stupid, like we’ll see.’ I’m sure people making Guardians of the Galaxy felt that way, right? And most of the time [Marvel] pulls it out. But there will come a time when they won’t, that’s just the laws of moviemaking, the laws of numbers.”

While Sneider’s comments are just rumors, what we do know about She-Hulk thus far is that the series will be a bit of a departure from the rest of the Marvel series on Disney+ in that it will lead more towards comedy than other series, such as the upcoming Moon Knight. But the MCU is also no stranger comedy and director Kat Coiro told The Wrap previously this year that she feels the series fits right into Marvel’s brand of comedy.

“I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don’t think very much about genre, I think about character,” Coiro said. “And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that’s what I love to watch. And that’s what I love to work with.”

She continued, “And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground — the cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world we’re definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land.”

She-Hulk is set to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022. In addition to Maslany, the series will star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Anais Almonte, and Renee Elise Goldsberry. The series will consist of ten episodes and is being showrun by Jessica Gao and directors include Coiro and Anu Valia.

Are you looking forward to She-Hulk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid!