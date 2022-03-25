Moon Knight Has a More Mature Rating on Disney+ in the U.K.

For those hoping to see Moon Knight really dig into the darker side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it appears as though you’ll be getting your wish. The trailers have teased a darker, grittier entry to the franchise, and now the ratings seem to be confirming the tone. The upcoming Marvel series was recently handed a more mature rating over in the U.K.

Moon Knight was previously listed as having a 12+ rating on Disney+ in the U.K., but that changed in the week leading up to the show’s release. The U.K. version of Disney+ has now been given a 16+ rating, the same rating given to previous Netflix Marvel shows like Luke Cage and Jessica Jones. This doesn’t mean Moon Knight will necessarily include everything those shows do, but it will likely be dark than the likes of WandaVision or Loki.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ratings system here in the United States is different, so the rating hasn’t changed at all. Moon Knight remains TV-14. There isn’t quite enough in there to hike it up to a TV-MA rating.

Oscar Isaac stars is Moon Knight, officially joining the MCU and taking part in his third major franchise over the past few years. He helped lead the Star Wars sequel trilogy as Poe Dameron and played the titular villain in X-Men: Apocalypse. These experiences caused Isaac a bit of hesitation when approached about Moon Knight, but the ability to create ultimately won him over.

“I had mostly reservations. I was a very difficult decision,” Isaac said in a recent interview. “So it was really important that if I was going to do it, it had to feel like there was something really different and special and unique about it. One of the first things was I started to create this really weird, different character that wasn’t necessarily on the page. And, in a way, was to get me interested, but was also to see if Kevin and everybody at Marvel was interested in a collaboration. I presented that character to them and Kevin said, ‘Yeah, go for it,’ gave me the green light with it. So I really felt like there was an opportunity to make a personal story on the biggest of stages.”

Moon Knight arrives on Disney+ on March 30th.