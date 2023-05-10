The Good Doctor Is Going Viral As Fans Share the Most Insane and Unhinged Clips

The Good Doctor may be one of the most popular shows on ABC's television roster, but it became clear this weekend that a lot of folks online were unaware of just how wild the medical drama can be. The series stars Freddie Highmore as Sean, a doctor with autism, who deals with intense medical emergencies and the stresses of personal relationships. Over the past few days, a clip of Sean yelling, "I AM A SURGEON" went viral on Twitter, causing people to dig into the show further and discover even more crazy moments.

The depiction of autism on The Good Doctor has been the subject of criticism over the years, as Sean is written with a lot of common stereotypes about autism front and center. Sean's autism is often used as a plot device, leading to some of the show's strangest and most off-putting moments. After that first clip went viral, people all over Twitter started sharing even more ridiculous scenes from ABC's hit series.

One clip sees Sean caught up in a convenience store robbery, with his penchant for taking things too literally resulting in a woman being shot. Another clip depicts Sean trying to break the news to a young boy that he has cancer. There's a flashback scene in which an abusive father throws a bunny at a wall and an entire exchange in which Sean fails to comprehend transgender people.

It seems like every single clip floating around on Twitter is a little more ridiculous than the last one, making The Good Doctor quite the topic of conversation online. You can check out several of the most popular clips below.