The Good Doctor Is Going Viral As Fans Share the Most Insane and Unhinged Clips
The Good Doctor may be one of the most popular shows on ABC's television roster, but it became clear this weekend that a lot of folks online were unaware of just how wild the medical drama can be. The series stars Freddie Highmore as Sean, a doctor with autism, who deals with intense medical emergencies and the stresses of personal relationships. Over the past few days, a clip of Sean yelling, "I AM A SURGEON" went viral on Twitter, causing people to dig into the show further and discover even more crazy moments.
The depiction of autism on The Good Doctor has been the subject of criticism over the years, as Sean is written with a lot of common stereotypes about autism front and center. Sean's autism is often used as a plot device, leading to some of the show's strangest and most off-putting moments. After that first clip went viral, people all over Twitter started sharing even more ridiculous scenes from ABC's hit series.
May 7, 2023
One clip sees Sean caught up in a convenience store robbery, with his penchant for taking things too literally resulting in a woman being shot. Another clip depicts Sean trying to break the news to a young boy that he has cancer. There's a flashback scene in which an abusive father throws a bunny at a wall and an entire exchange in which Sean fails to comprehend transgender people.
It seems like every single clip floating around on Twitter is a little more ridiculous than the last one, making The Good Doctor quite the topic of conversation online. You can check out several of the most popular clips below.
Telling the Truth
i haven't watched the good doctor but this clip is unintentionally hilarious pic.twitter.com/jQCCaqDun4— strAubrey 🍓 (@shawalliam) May 9, 2023
I Am a Surgeon (Part 2)
THIS SHOW LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/xBDc2jlxI9— Neb | 🏳️🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) May 9, 2023
NO
This show can’t be real 🫣 pic.twitter.com/4sOkMQk66f— Steve 🐻 (@SVH00318868) May 8, 2023
Bunny Toss
The Good Doctor is cinema (Surgeon backstory) pic.twitter.com/JFV0Ue1bDB— Charlie Kaufman Myths (@benshotonfilm) May 9, 2023
Swordfish
[CW FOR BLOOD]— waystar (ri)co (@lungthief) May 9, 2023
with all the good doctor discussion i remembered that robert sean leonard made a guest appearance (needed a paycheck ig) so i looked up a clip and genuinely what the hell is going on here pic.twitter.com/jyhqG0YVOb
Relationship Problems
the good doctor is doing better than most twitter users pic.twitter.com/g1no8nzEOU— Neb | 🏳️🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) May 9, 2023
No One Likes You
May 8, 2023
Convenience Store Holdup
My favourite moment from the good doctor is when the good doctor refused to co-operate with a robber so Greg Heffley’s girlfriend got shot instead by accident pic.twitter.com/V71Mj9305x— Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) May 9, 2023
Transgender Patient
SURGEON NO!pic.twitter.com/E1f6L92fOW— Himbo President (@metricalfoot) May 9, 2023