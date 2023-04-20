The Good Doctor Renewed for Season 7 by ABC

The Good Doctor's residency at ABC is continuing. On Wednesday, reports confirmed that The Good Doctor has been renewed for a seventh season at the network. The Good Doctor, which is based on the South Korean drama series of the same name, has been airing on ABC since 2017, and has since become a steady staple of its programming.

"First of all, I just feel so lucky to be able to continue playing this character. I think the primary reason that we're all able to do it is that people still watch the show and seem to enjoy it, and seem to connect to my character, Shaun, and all of the other characters on the show," series star Freddie Highmore explained in an interview last year. "And so as long as people are still interested to see more of the stories that we are trying to tell, then I guess I just feel very lucky to be able to continue to play him."

What is The Good Doctor about?

In Season 6 of The Good Doctor, as Shaun Murphy (Highmore) becomes a surgical resident at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit, he faces more responsibility and pressure. He must deal with an attack on the hospital, new residents, and Lea's (Paige Spara) high risk pregnancy, while navigate relationships to become a good leader and dad so that he can maintain his now stable life.

The Good Doctor also stars Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Daniel Perez. David Shore and Friedman are executive producers and co-showrunners. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner, Mike Listo, Freddie Highmore, Shawn Williamson, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.

Does The Good Doctor have a spinoff?

Earlier this year, the world of The Good Doctor was expanded upon with The Good Lawyer, a backdoor pilot that aired during the flagship series' current sixth season. The Good Lawyer will tell the story of Joni (Nancy Drew star Kennedy McMann), a 20-something woman who battles OCD but is a brilliant lawyer. She's introduced when she's hired as a defense attorney for Shaun. According to the reporting surrounding The Good Doctor's renewal, the spinoff, which would also star Felicity Huffman, is "looking promising" to be picked up to series.

What do you think of The Good Doctor being renewed for a seventh season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline