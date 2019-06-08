The Good Place Ending on NBC After Season 4

We hope you earned enough points over the last few years, because The Good Place is officially ending on NBC. The popular series starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson has become a cult favorite on the network, getting picked up for a fourth season set to begin toward the end of 2019. But now we’ve learned that will be the last of the adventures in the afterlife, as series showrunner Michael Schur revealed Season 4 will be the end.

Schur revealed the news during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, following up with a post on social media thanking the fans for following along this whole time. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show,” Schur wrote on Twitter. “Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons — just over 50 episodes — was the right lifespan. At times over the past few years, we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last.

“I will be forever grateful to NBC and Universal TV for letting us make The Good Place, and for letting us end it on our own schedule. I will also be forever grateful to the creative team both on-screen and off, for their hard work and dedication to a very weird idea. We ask the question very frequently, on this show, what do we owe each other? The answer, for me, is: I owe all of you a whole lot.“

Added Schur, “We look forward to a great final season airing this fall.”

The Good Place does not yet have a premiere date, but the show should hit the air in the fall on NBC.