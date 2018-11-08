The Grinch Reveals New Look at Matthew Morrison in Full Makeup and It's Slightly Terrifying

✖

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! was revealed to the world last week and quickly drew the ire of the internet as Glee star Matthew Morrison takes on the title role to somewhat horrifying effect. A new behind-the-scenes video from the making of the live television event reveals a lot about the show and includes a fresh look at Morrison getting into his make-up for the part, a process that PEOPLE reports takes almost four hours when done in full."[I have] a little nose prosthetic that they put on to make it more pronounced, and then they actually put prosthetics over my eyebrows," Morrison says in the BTS clip. "Then we put the wig on. It's a cool experience!"

This musical version of the story, with book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin and featuring the hit songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" (by Albert Hague & Dr. Seuss), breathes new life into this timeless story. It also stars Denis O'Hare ("Big Little Lies") as old Max, Booboo Stewart ("Descendants 3") as young Max and talented, young newcomer Amelia Minto ("The Lost Girls") as Cindy-Lou Who. Producers have also assembled an ensemble of top musical theater actors from London's West End to complete the cast.

Dr. Seuss' famous book tells the story of a reclusive Grinch who plotted from his cave atop snowy Mt. Crumpit to steal Christmas from the Whos in Who-ville. Then on Christmas Eve, disguised as Santa Claus and enlisting his loyal dog Max as a reindeer, the Grinch traveled to Who-ville to scoop up the Whos' gifts and decorations. Much to his surprise on Christmas morning, the Whos were unfazed and celebrated the holiday with a heartwarming display of joy and love.

The lush and whimsical staging by award-winning director Max Webster, directed for television by BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, with additional script material by BAFTA-winning writer Simon Nye and featuring sets by acclaimed designer Peter Bingemann, will set the mood for a beautiful holiday celebration."

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! will air on December 9th at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.