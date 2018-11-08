Matthew Morrison as The Grinch Has the Internet Flipping Out
Fans first met The Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! book back in 1957, which quickly became a holiday classic. The story was adapted into an animated special in 1966, with horror icon Boris Karloff voicing the nefarious figure, with the book going on to inspire a number of other adaptations across various mediums over the decades. The most recent adaptation is an NBC musical, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, which is set to debut on December 9th. The announcement of the project already irked fans, with the first look at Glee star Matthew Morrison as The Grinch earning even more disappointment from fans.
With the character first debuting in illustrations before effectively being adapted into animation, there are components about the character that cause complications when coming to life in live-action. Back in 2000, Jim Carrey attempted to convey the menacing nature of the villain in Ron Howard's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which failed to resonate with audiences as strongly as previous adaptations. In this regard, Morrison already had his work cut out for him when it came to winning over fans, with the teaser for the project drawing anger from the internet.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!
Day = Over
The day started off ok... then I saw Matthew Morrison as the grinch, so now, I will be exiting.— Lindsey (@LindseyCoffey_) November 26, 2020
Political Support
what’s joe biden’s plan for abolishing matthew morrison from society? pic.twitter.com/cvUstAnSef— raf (@jackpearsvn) November 26, 2020
Four Words
matthew
morrison
grinch
musical pic.twitter.com/L2pEHvh4Zr— the proud boys want me dead (@ya_girl_jadie) November 26, 2020
Assaulting
I was watching the Thanksgiving Day Parade and my eyes were assaulted by a promo of the new Grinch musical with Matthew Morrison. NBC woke up and chose violence— Diego (@idekdiego) November 26, 2020
Calling My Therapist
Therapist: Matthew Morrison as the Grinch can’t hurt you.— Karter ✨ ACAB (@karterdpowell) November 26, 2020
Matthew Morrison as the Grinch: pic.twitter.com/9nhNczOy2C
Ruining Thanksgiving
NBC making the decision to air the godforsaken Matthew Morrison Grinch ad pic.twitter.com/pLy9XCwj3D— feral pixie dream girl (@likelakepowell) November 26, 2020
Broccoli Grinch
therapist: matthew morrison looking like a broccoli with sue sylvester’s haircut cannot hurt you
matthew morrison broccoli grinch: pic.twitter.com/2e2J3Vcz08— cassie ☆.。.:* (@cassbeattiex) November 26, 2020
No Thoughts
no thoughts head empty only matthew morrison as the grinch 😀 pic.twitter.com/FtZpK9TXTF— sofie! (@sofiemjones) November 26, 2020
How Did This Happen?
matthew morrison is the single most terrifying man I have ever seen. why do we as a nation let this happen to us? who agreed? pic.twitter.com/460a2YC87F— Brent Dolan (@_brentdolan_) November 26, 2020
Whoville Rejection
Whoville when Matthew Morrison shows up to celebrate Christmaspic.twitter.com/IVQwn9atvC— Nico Correia (@notn1co) November 26, 2020