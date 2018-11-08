Matthew Morrison as The Grinch Has the Internet Flipping Out

Fans first met The Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! book back in 1957, which quickly became a holiday classic. The story was adapted into an animated special in 1966, with horror icon Boris Karloff voicing the nefarious figure, with the book going on to inspire a number of other adaptations across various mediums over the decades. The most recent adaptation is an NBC musical, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, which is set to debut on December 9th. The announcement of the project already irked fans, with the first look at Glee star Matthew Morrison as The Grinch earning even more disappointment from fans.

With the character first debuting in illustrations before effectively being adapted into animation, there are components about the character that cause complications when coming to life in live-action. Back in 2000, Jim Carrey attempted to convey the menacing nature of the villain in Ron Howard's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which failed to resonate with audiences as strongly as previous adaptations. In this regard, Morrison already had his work cut out for him when it came to winning over fans, with the teaser for the project drawing anger from the internet.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!