The Hardy Boys Trailer Released

While Nancy Drew is solving mysteries over on The CW, it looks as though The Hardy Boys will be setting up shop at Hulu. The Disney-owned streaming service has put together a brand new TV series featuring the iconic child detectives, putting a new spin on the story for a new generation. Like Nancy Drew and the Archie-starring Riverdale, The Hardy Boys will be a little darker and more intense than some book-readers may remember. On Monday, Hulu unveiled the first trailer for The Hardy Boys, and you can check it out in the video above!

The Hardy Boys follows the 16-year-old Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell) and his 12-year-old brother Joe (Alexander Elliot), who move to a new town after a family tragedy. Upon learning about the dangerous mysteries their parents are connected to, the duo of brothers decides to do some investigating of their own.

Campbell and Elliot star in the series alongside James Tupper, Keana Lyn Bastidas, Linda Thorson, Bea Santos, Adam Swain, Atticus Mitchell, Riley O'Donnell, Christian Perri, Rachel Drance, and Stephen R. Hart.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Hardy Boys below.

"After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell), 16, and his brother Joe (Alexander Elliot), 12, are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy (Bea Santos), Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, detective Fenton Hardy (James Tupper) has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect."

The Hardy Boys is executive produced by Athena Georgaklis, Joan Lambur, Peter Mohan, Doug Murphy, Jason Stone, and Pam Westman. Season 1 directors include John Stone, Jason Stone, Jeff Renfroe, Melanie Orr, and Casey Walker.

All 13 episodes of The Hardy Boys will be released on Hulu on December 4th.