The Mandalorian Fan Spots Helicopter in New Episode, Internet Fears Return of Jeans Guy

Jeans Guy might not be done with you all just quite yet. The accidental icon appeared in last week's episode of The Mandalorian and now, Star Wars fans are fearing his return in another blink-and-you'll-miss-it flub. If you pay close attention during a pivotal moment in the episode, you'll see a helicopter quickly zoom by in the background of one of the shots.

Since the teeny-tiny blunder does happen at a pivotal moment in The Mandalorian Chapter 14, there will be slight spoilers up ahead. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see "The Tragedy."

The helicopter appearance takes place right around 10 minutes and 49 seconds into the episode. For a split second, you can see the helicopter fly left to right above Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) shoulder that's closest to the left side of the screen. The shot lasts all but half a second, so you'll have to focus your eyes on the position before you press play. Rest assured, however, the helicopter is most certainly there.

It's not apparent if Jeans Guy is piloting the chopper, nor is it known whether or not it's a new Imperial scout vessel. Though Jeans Guy was seen in the episode for a few days, Disney+ and Lucasfilm ultimately decided to remove the social media icon nearly a week later.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. Thus far, Season 2 has seen the arrival of Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze.

New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday.

