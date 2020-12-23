The Mandalorian Season Three Missing From Disney's 2021 Schedule

✖

Tuesday afternoon, Disney released its full slate of content for the upcoming year, including the likes of The Book of Boba Fett and Marvel Studios' wide array of programming. Notably absent from the listing, however, was the third season of Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian, which some had expected to possibly air the same next year as it did in 2020. Though it's missing from the schedule entirely, the absence isn't all too surprising, especially in light of this week's The Book of Boba Fett news.

On Monday, Favreau took to Good Morning America to officially announced the Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen-starring Mandalorian spinoff, even giving it a release date of December 2021. With Boba Fett in development now, The Mandalorian Season Three isn't expected to begin rolling cameras until the former officially wraps production.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and @MingNa Wen and executive produced by @Jon_Favreau, @Dave_Filoni, and Robert @Rodriguez, set within the timeline of #TheMandalorian, is coming to #DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/vAoPWpxquq — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 21, 2020

The news surrounding the Star Wars franchise has been in state of constant flux this month as just a week or so ago, it was expected for The Mandalorian Season Three to land in the December 2021 spot. That's now going straight to The Book of Boba Fett.

Though Grogu was eventually taken off into space by Luke Skywalker, fans are left hanging with not knowing his exact whereabouts. According to Mando director Bryce Dallas Howard, she knows exactly where he went.

"Well, I’m definitely not going to share any guesses, because I know," the director previously said in an interview with Digital Spy. "But what I will say is that, for me, the joy of working with Baby Yoda is that, yes, it’s an intoxicatingly cute, adorable being, but you can only play that note so many times, right? That was a wonderful part of the journey for Mando and Baby in Season One, but in Season Two, there's an opportunity for the character of Baby – who, by the way, is not a baby; who is, according to human years, fully middle-aged. But to understand: 'OK, who is this being?' And it’s not just binary."

Both seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.

What other Star Wars characters would you like to see get their own spinoff on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.