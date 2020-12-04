The Mandalorian Reveals Boba Fett's New Role in the Star Wars Universe

✖

The new episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian finally revealed major details about classic franchise character Boba Fett, teased in Season 1 and revealed to be alive in the Season 2 premiere. Played by original Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison, Boba Fett returns with a bang in "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" in a surprising new role in the galaxy far, far away. While the episode doesn't reveal everything about Boba Fett and how he survived the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it does position the character — and another surprising assassin who returned — for a major position in the series moving forward.

When Din Djarin takes The Child AKA Baby Yoda AKA Grogu to the planet of Tython, after the guidance from Ahsoka Tano in last week's episode, he is tracked by the familiar ship known to many Star Wars fans as Slave I, where Boba Fett and a revived Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) corner the Mandalorian. The two request Fett's Beskar armor, which Djarin obtained from Cobb Vanth in the first episode of the new season.

The duo enter into a temporary alliance with Djarin in his attempts to protect Grogu — who is left in a Force-amplified barrier as he reaches out for a Jedi mentor — from invading Imperial forces led by Moff Gideon. Fett is able to retrieve his armor from the Razor Crest before it is destroyed, while Grogu is abducted by Gideon's new squad of Dark Troopers.

Fett appears to be honorable in that he continues to pledge his services to Djarin due to their failure, promising to aid the Mandalorian until the Child is safe. The trio then travel back to Nevarro where Djarin requests assistance from his old ally Cara Dune.

With two episodes left in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, as well as rumors of a Boba Fett spinoff series going into production soon, "Chapter 14" positions Morrison's return to the Star Wars franchise in a major role. Fett and Shand will likely return for the last two episodes as Djarin assembles a group capable of infiltrating the Imperial starship and take on the Dark Troopers.

While Boba Fett appears to be on the side of the good guys for now, the morally dubious bounty hunter has never been portrayed to be swayed by Mandalorian culture in previous episodes. Whether he remains on Din Djarin's side as they prepare for a showdown with Moff Gideon remains to be seen.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.