The Mandalorian Finally Explains That Mysterious Cliffhanger Ending to Chapter 5

It may have taken more than a year, but Star Wars: The Mandalorian has finally given fans an answer to one of its biggest on-going mysteries. Back in the fifth episode of Season 1, officially titled "The Gunslinger," the skilled assassin Fennec Shand was shot and seemingly killed by Toro Calican in an attempt to stab Mando in the back. In the final moments of the episode, a mysterious figure in boots approached Shand and knelt beside her, just before the screen cut to black. Now, in the sixth episode of Season 2, we finally know the figure's true identity, and most fan theories were spot on.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk...

When the boots appeared on the screen and began walking towards Fennec Shand, fans could hear the distinct sound of spurs jingling with every step, leading many to believe that they belonged to the one and only Boba Fett. Well, that was 100% correct.

In this week's episode, "The Tragedy," Boba Fett confronted Mando in order to get his armor back. With Boba Fett was Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, who explained that she didn't actually die back on Tatooine. Fett found her after she was shot and helped save her life. She peeled back part of her shirt to show Mando that her stomach was now patched together with wires and droid parts. She now travels alongside Boba Fett, indebted to him for saving her life.

There was some skepticism that the boots could belong to Boba Fett, at least after the episode initially aired last year. At that point, many believed his return to be a long shot. But reports of Temuera Morrison — who played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones — landing the role of Boba Fett in The Mandalorian began swirling this summer. His survival was confirmed in the Season 2 premiere when, after it was made clear that a sarlacc could be killed, Morrison appeared on a mountainside, watching Mando ride off with his armor. Once Morrison appeared on-screen, the idea of Boba Fett finding Fennec Shand on Tatooine seemed a lot more likely.

