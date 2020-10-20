The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Explains the Return of Other Star Wars Characters

✖

The production of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 was shrouded in secrecy, so we don't really know anything official regarding the new episodes of the beloved Disney+ series. There have been hordes of numerous reports and rumors, however, indicating that there will be quite a few popular Star Wars characters popping up throughout the season. The likes of Boba Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, Sabine Wren, Ahsoka Tano, and many others have been linked to this new installment of The Mandalorian. While we still don't know exactly what will happen in the new season, or which of these characters will actually appear, the new trailer for The Mandalorian casually explained just how they will factor into the plot.

There are obviously big ties to Mandalore and Mandalorian culture in the series, including the arrival of the darksaber in the Season 1 finale. Mando's Season 2 story, however, was set up to be a journey to find Baby Yoda's people. So how do these other characters fit in? According to Din Djarin, other Mandalorians may be the key to locating the Jedi.

In the new trailer, which was released on Monday night, Mando is briefly explaining his new task to Greef Karga and Cara Dune. He says, "I've been quested to bring this one back to its kind. If I can locate other Mandalorians, they can guide me."

So, in order to find out more about the Jedi, Din Djarin believes he needs the help of other Mandalorians. That helps make sense of many of these rumored character appearances. Bo-Katan and Sabine are both Mandalorian warriors, with the former taking over as Mand'alor at one point in time. Boba Fett isn't an actual Mandalorian, but donned the armor and was recognized by many.

The appearances of most of these characters will make sense given the new context on Din Djarin's journey. Unfortunately, at this time, not a single one of those characters has been explicitly confirmed by Lucasfilm or The Mandalorian's producers. The first trailer for Season 2 showed a glimpse of WWE's Sasha Banks, and many have theorized she will be taking on the role of Sabine, which would be the first iteration of the character in live-action.

More likely than not, there will be a few characters from Star Wars: Rebels and other properties showing up in The Mandalorian this season, and now we know why.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns on Friday, October 30th on Disney+.