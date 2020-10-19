Sasha Banks Reveals Hot Ones Appearance Help Her Land The Mandalorian Role

✖

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was confirmed for Season 2 of The Mandalorian when she appeared front-and-center during the new season's first trailer. While rumors of her involvement popped up several months earlier, the revelation still came as a surprise to Star Wars and pro wrestling fans alike, especially since Banks didn't have any major acting roles outside of WWE. During an appearance on this week's The New Day: Feel The Power podcast, Banks revealed her appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones was what opened the door for her involvement in the hit Disney+ series.

...That's how I got noticed for Star Wars. That's a little secret," Banks said (h/t Fightful for transcript).

"The Boss" is still working full-time for WWE, and didn't give any indication if the role means she's moving on to Hollywood like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena and Dave Bautista.

"I don't know, I'm just here to be happy and have fun," she added.

Banks appeared in the trailer wearing a black cloak and disappearing into a crowd. Based on the narration, many fans believe she's playing a Jedi.

"It's insane," Banks said regarding her excitement for joining the world of Star Wars. "There's not much I can talk about it yet, but I'm in it and I'm so thankful."

Banks is currently gearing up for a SmackDown Women's Championship Match inside Hell in a Cell at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. She'll take on the reigning champion — and her former best friend — Bayley, who betrayed her last month after the pair failed to win back the women's tag titles.

"Sasha I know that you're watching," Bayley said in her first promo following her betrayal. "Do you think that I'm some sort of idiot. That I didn't know you all these years and I didn't know what you were thinking all along. Who knows you better than me. Nobody. You were waiting for your chance," Bayley said.

"You pretend to be my best friend, but all along you were using me, and do you know how I know that, because I was using you," she continued. "I never cared about you, and I damn sure didn't care about our friendship. I used you every step of the way, and because of you I became Bayley Dos traps, and thanks to you I am the longest-reigning Women's Champion. After last week, you are completely useless to me."

Hell in a Cell will take place this Sunday at the WWE ThunderDome.