The Mandalorian Season 2 Has Already Shown Every Shot From Its Trailer

Star Wars fans will be in the dark for the remainder of The Mandalorian's second season. All shots from the trailer for The Mandalorian Season Two have appeared in episodes released to date as of "Chapter 12: The Siege." That means fans are only halfway through the season with no clue about what's to come. One possible explanation for the extra secrecy around the episodes in the back half of the season is the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka is inarguably the most popular character from Star Wars animation. Her live-action debut is going to be a big deal. It is no surprise that Disney wouldn't want to tip their hand about it ahead of time.

Another possibility is that the First Order may make its debut on The Mandalorian. The show's latest episode tied The Mandalorian to a controversial prequel trilogy concept and may have hinted that Moff Gideon is involved with Supreme Leader Snoke, tying the series to the sequel trilogy as well. That's something else that Disney would likely want to remain a well-guarded secret.

They were secretive about one Star Wars animation character that already made their live-action debut this season. That would be Bo-Katan Kryze, who is the Mandalorian leader played in live-action by her voice actor, Katee Sackhoff. Bo-Katan is an old ally of Ahsoka's looking to reclaim the Darksaber from Moff Gideon and use it to restore Mandalore. She may also be back in later episodes of The Mandalorian. Sackhoff has said she hopes to explore more of Bo-Katan's history in the series or a spinoff of her own.

"I do love the character Sabine," Sackhoff told Entertainment Tonight, referring to the Mandalorian character from Star Wars Rebels. "I would also love to see what Bo-Katan's life was like with Satine, her sister, and lose her sister like she did. Her life with Obi-Wan and things like that, I would love to know what happened with that and how it affected Bo-Katan as a leader."

In regards to whether she'd want to lead a spinoff series, "I mean, who wouldn't?" she said. "That's what's so great about the Star Wars universe. There's so many different places to go and so many stories and so many interesting characters to go after. I have no idea but I would love to play this character as long as she has a story."

Disney+ debuts new episodes of The Mandalorian on Fridays.

