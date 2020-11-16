Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Wants to Explore More of Bo-Katan's History

✖

Friday's episode of The Mandalorian introduced Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian from Star Wars animated shows, into live-action. Bo-Katan's voice actress, Katee Sackhoff, brought the character to life in the Disney+ series, coming to Din Djarin and the Child's rescue. After a team-up job, she even offered Mando the necessary information to find former Jedi Ahsoka Tano. But Sackhoff doesn't want to stop there. Bo-Katan has a long history in Star Wars lore. Sackhoff tells Entertainment Tonight that she hopes to explore more of that history in future episodes of The Mandalorian if presented with the opportunity to reprise the role again.

"I do love the character Sabine," Sackhoff said, referring to the Mandalorian character from Star Wars Rebels. "I would also love to see what Bo-Katan's life was like with Satine, her sister, and lose her sister like she did. Her life with Obi-Wan and things like that, I would love to know what happened with that and how it affected Bo-Katan as a leader."

But would she take the opportunity to play Bo-Katan in a spinoff series? Sackhoff gives the obvious answer.

"I mean, who wouldn't?" she says. "That's what's so great about the Star Wars universe. There's so many different places to go and so many stories and so many interesting characters to go after. I have no idea but I would love to play this character as long as she has a story."

Sackhoff also discussed how surreal it felt learning that her animated character would be transitioning into live-action. "It was such a surreal moment," Sackhoff said. "I would have to go back and look at my tweets. Because I actually tweeted, 'This is the biggest day of my career.' My Dad raised me on sci-fi and Star Wars, and so this is like a dream come true. Playing her in Clone Wars and Rebels was a dream come true, this is insane. When news of The Mandalorian came out, I sort of thought to myself in the back of my mind, 'You never know.' I knew that it probably wouldn't happen, fan-castings probably never happen, and so I sort of slyly mentioned it Dave Filoni when I saw him at one point. And he was like, 'Well you never know," in his cheeky little way that he does it.

"And then when I got a phone call to sit down with Jon Favreau I think my brain exploded. I took this meeting thinking I'd have to jump through hoops, and I walked in and it was pretty surreal. He was like, 'Do you want to do this?' I didn't even know how to answer the question, of course I wanted to do it. I was such a huge fan of the show and this is just pretty amazing."

The Mandalorian debuts new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.