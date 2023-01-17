The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Teases Grogu's Force Skills

The trailer for Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian dropped on Monday night during Monday Night Football's Wild Card game, giving fans their best look yet at the continued adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. The last time we saw the duo in The Book of Boba Fett, while Grogu had gone to train in the ways of the Force with Luke Skywalker, the child is unhappy. He ultimately chooses not the path of the Jedi, but the way of the Mandalorian with Grogu and the Mandalorian flying off together. But Grogu is still Force sensitive and the new trailer suggests that Grogu may very well be making good use of his skills in Season 3.

The new trailer shows the Mandalorian teaching Grogu what it means to follow this new path even as they encounter new challenges and foes along the way. Near the end of the trailer, we see a creature appear to be menacing Grogu at the opening of a cave structure and then, the creature goes flying backwards — with Grogu floating out, very clearly using the Force. While this isn't the first time we've seen Grogu use the Force, this is arguably the most exciting — and makes us wonder just how strong his skills are and how they will come into play in Season 3.

What's Next For Din Djarin and Grogu?

While fans did get to see Mando and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett everyone can't wait to see the duo back together in their own series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption in the upcoming season.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so, these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

The Mandolorian returns to Disney+ on March 1st.