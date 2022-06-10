Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Reflects on His Reunion With Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett

✖

In the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin sent Grogu, a.k.a. "Baby Yoda," off with Luke Skywalker to be trained in the ways of the Force, leaving audiences to wonder when, or if, the pair would ever cross paths again. Luckily, viewers didn't have to wait too long to see that reunion, as they collided in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, confirming that Grogu opted to stay with his surrogate guardian instead of continuing his training to be a Jedi. Pascal recently reflected on the impact of getting to reunite with the beloved character.

"It was scary, wasn't it? To be separated like that," Pascal shared with Empire Magazine of the initial separation. "Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filoni, showrunners] called me, and they told me that they would be bridging Seasons 2 and 3 with The Book of Boba Fett, as far as Mandalorian and Grogu were concerned. I just thought that was brilliant. What I didn't expect is such a beautiful, lonely episode that Bryce Dallas Howard directed so incredibly. And also, for the reunion to be precious, but also just quite sudden and natural."

In the episode focusing on Pascal's Mandalorian, he went to visit Grogu to deliver him protective armor made out of Beskar, though Luke presented the choice to Grogu himself to either accept the gift or to continue his Jedi training. Grogu would then appear in the Book of Boba Fett season finale, putting his powers to the test by confronting the rancor.

Looking back on the encounter, Pascal said the sequence "reflects the power that Grogu is developing, starting to ask the question: who will be protecting who?"

Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently shooting and will take place in the same timeframe of The Mandalorian, though is said to serve more as a live-action sequel series to Star Wars Rebels than merely an opportunity to cross over with Mandalorian. As confirmed last month at Star Wars Celebration, Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected debut on Disney+ next year.

In the more immediate future, fans can enjoy two more episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, while Star Wars: Andor is expected to premiere in August.

Are you looking forward to Season 3 of The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!