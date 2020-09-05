The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Caroline Aaron Talks Emmys and Season Four

✖

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's third season just earned a ton of Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. In honor of that fact, ComicBook.com recently had a chat with Caroline Aaron, who plays Shirley Maisel on the hit Amazon series. We asked her about production for the upcoming season and if the cast has plans to celebrate the Emmys since there will be no in-person ceremony this year.

"We were supposed to go back to work in March for season four because season three had been dropped at the beginning of the year and we were ready to go to season four," Aaron explained. "And then, as you know what happened to all of us, we got stopped. And now we thought we were going to go back and they keep designing ways in which we can keep doing the show and be safe. So it looks like now we're going to go back right around the holidays, I think. Right now, I'm not back, but the show is back, meaning that pre-production is going on and people are building sets and making costumes, all the magic behind the scenes takes equally a long time, if not more than the actual shooting of the show. So we will be doing that pretty soon. I miss everyone so much. I can't wait."

"I don't know what we're going to do," Aaron said of an Emmy celebration. "I don't know how it's actually going to work, but this would be a time we would all be together celebrating, having wonderful meals, staying in a hotel, it was like going away to summer camp with all your best friends. And that's all been canceled. So that's sort of a sad thing, and we have not really talked about what we're going to do, how we're going to virtually be together and celebrate and celebrate each other. But it's just great to know that we have so much support from the audience. I suppose at the end of the day, that's really what it's for."

The first three seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are currently streaming on Amazon.