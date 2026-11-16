The MCU’s Newest Show Cost Almost As Much As Captain America: Brave New World, According to New Report

The budget for VisionQuest has been revealed, and the series cost almost as much to make as Captain America: Brave New World did, while not getting the box office returns of that theatrical release. VisionQuest is the last MCU release before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters in December, and it proved at the end to tie directly into the upcoming MCU crossover film. The series starred Paul Bettany, who returned as Vision, and it introduced the second twin from WandaVision, Tommy, after the other twin, Billy, was introduced in Agatha All Along. With an 86% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, it was another great series from the MCU, and its cost proved how important a story it was for Marvel to tell.

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According to Forbes, Marvel reported a production cost of $119.4 million for making VisionQuest. Even after a $25.6 million reimbursement from the United Kingdom, Marvel still spent $93.8 million on the series. Comparatively, Marvel spent $180 million on Captain America: Brave New World, a movie that brought in $415 million worldwide.

Marvel Has Spent a Lot on Disney+ Shows Before Slowing Down Production

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Not only did VisionQuest cost well over $100 million to make, but this is not an anomaly. Marvel has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into its Disney+ shows, offering some great entertainment for fans to watch at home for only the price of the Disney+ subscription. While Marvel is getting nice reimbursements of up to 25.5% from the U.K. on its shows shot over there, each series is still a large investment in something that is almost impossible to measure profits from. The audience for VisionQuest peaked at 3.7 million views globally for the finale.

Marvel’s Moon Knight streaming series cost less than VisionQuest at $95.7 million, while its second series of Loki was higher at $128.4 million. The production included shooting at Hertfordshire’s Hatfield House and White Waltham Airfield in Berkshire, both of which helped earn the tax credits in the U.K. Marvel also paid out $12.7 million to employees working on the series, not including freelancers.

A lot of fans were disappointed when Marvel cancelled Wonder Man after only one season and decided to end Daredevil: Born Again after only three. The big thing that people have to take into account is that these shows cost a lot of money to make. While the total budget of Wonder Man seemed low thanks to the fact that there was almost no superhero action in it, these shows are never cheap, and Disney wants to make sure that the shows make the company money one way or another. Cutting back on the shows is a good way to do so. It also might explain why some ideas that were pitched for shows have moved to possible movies, including Nova and The Champions.

Are you surprised at how much VisionQuest cost? Let us know your thoughts on the streaming series in the comments below.