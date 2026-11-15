Chris Pratt Responds to the Possibility of Guardians 4 After James Gunn Exit

Chris Pratt said he would love to work with James Gunn again on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4. With Gunn out of his position as the head of DC Studios, Marvel fans have begun to wonder if there is a chance he could come back for a new Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Gunn made his debut with Marvel Studios by directing the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, and Pratt’s Peter Quill was clearly the main character in that ensemble movie. Gunn ended up directing three films in the franchise and a holiday special on Disney+ before leaving Marvel completely for his job running the DCU.

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In an interview with MovieZine (via The Hollywood Reporter), Pratt commented on the possibility of reuniting with James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4. “I love working with James [Gunn]. He’s the man. I haven’t had a chance to speak with him since that news came out,” Pratt said. “He directed all three [Guardians] movies, and that’s pretty rare in those types of trilogies to have the same director through all three, so if he wanted to come back and bring it back, man, I would love that.”

Chris Pratt “Would Love” to Make a Fourth ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Film With James Gunn "If He Wanted to" Amid DC Exit https://t.co/VFTg84i39v — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 14, 2026

Marvel Could Have a Better Use for Chris Pratt and Star-Lord

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The idea of James Gunn making a new Guardians of the Galaxy movie is unlikely, and even if it happened, it would face a significant change. The last movie ended with Gamora gone, Peter Quill returning to Earth to reunite with his grandfather, and Rocket taking leadership of a new, younger Guardians lineup that includes names like Phyla-Vel and Adam Warlock. A new Guardians movie would have a completely different lineup, and going back to the original would seem to be a step backward.

However, there is a much better use of Peter Quill in the MCU than reuniting him with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel is bringing Richard Rider’s Nova to the MCU, and that would easily be the best use of Star-Lord for the future. Star-Lord and Nova are the best of friends in Marvel Comics, and they could end up involved in what could be the most entertaining buddy superhero movie that Marvel has ever made. They could be involved in any sort of superhero movie, from a heist film to something more along the lines of a cosmic war movie. Bringing Star-Lord back to work with Nova could also help lead to an Annihilation movie.

The problem is that James Gunn might not be interested in this. Remember, Gunn didn’t bring Richard Rider into his Guardians movies and never seemed interested in that specific relationship. It also seems like Gunn returning to Guardians would be a step backward for the filmmaker. If anything, the changes at DC should allow Gunn to branch out and make something new and interesting, and that will be better than just regurgitating something he did in the past.

Do you want to see James Gunn return to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise? Let us know where you want to see Star-Lord pop up next in the MCU in the comments below.