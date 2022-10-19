The Midnight Club: Heather Langenkamp Was "Flattered" to Land Lead Role in Netflix Series (Exclusive)

While Heather Langenkamp is a horror movie icon, she's also still a working actor who has to go out for auditions, and isn't used to getting calls from some of the biggest names in Hollywood. That's why she was so surprised to discover that a role she assumed was a cameo -- her part in Mike Flanagan's latest Netflix hit The Midnight Club -- was actually a lead role for a creator on a massive hot streak. Based on work by author Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club centers on a group of terminally ill teens living together in a hospice, with Langenkamp serving as one of the doctors who cares for them.

According to the star, Flanagan reached out to invite her to audition, and it went well. Apparently, Flanagan is a fan of A Nightmare on Elm Street, the movie which made Langenkamp a recognizable name to millions of horror fans.

"Mike called me to see if I would audition for a part. I assumed it would be one episode, kind of a cameo," Langenkamp said. "Then I read the script and realied, oh my gosh, he wants me to play a lead in his new show. He's a big horror fan, obviously, but also a big Nightmare on Elm Street fan. So I did my best at the audition, and he said 'It's a go.' I got up to Canada, and we made ten episodes in about seven months; it took a long time, but I have th ebest co-stars. It was a beautiful set and we really enjoyed each other's company."

You can read Netflix's official synopsis for the series below.

At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories – and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond. Based on the 1994 novel of the same name as well as other works by Christopher Pike.

You can catch the first season of The Midnight Club on Netflix now. Unlike much of Flanagan's work, the series easily lends itself to a second season, so don't be too surprised to hear that there's more to come in the next few months...or maybe just in time for Halloween 2023.