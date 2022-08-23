The Morning Show Season 3 Bringing Back Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies is returning to Apple TV+'s The Morning Show for Season 3. According to Collider, Margulies will be reprising her role as Laura Peterson, a UBA News anchor who created a bit of tension between Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) in Season 2, later becoming Bradley's love interest. She will be in a significant recurring role for the season, similar to what she was in Season 2. Season 3 of the series is currently in production. It was previously announced that Jon Hamm has joined the cast for the upcoming season as well, playing corporate mogul Paul Marks.

Margulies previously told Variety that she was interested in returning to play Laura, noting that she wanted to know more about the character and her relationships with Bradley and Alex.

"I find her fascinating," Margulies said. "I want to know about her childhood: When did she first know she was gay? How did her parents react? Has she ever been in a long-term relationship? What does she love to do when she's not working? Does she even want a long-term relationship? Is she capable of that? I want to know if she's really fallen for Bradley, or if it's just another fling? I would love to see her and Alex strike up a friendship of some kind — can they work through their past and move on and have a genuine friendship?"

Margulies, along with the rest of The Morning Show cast, was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The series both stars and is executive produced by Witherspoon and Aniston. Charlotte Stroudt serves as showrunner for Season 3 and also executive produces with Michael Ellenberg. Mimi Leder is also an executive producer and director on the series. Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Descan Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden also star in the series.

The first two seasons of The Morning Show are currently streaming on Apple TV+. Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated drama does not yet have a release date.

