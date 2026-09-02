The Most Watched Thing on Netflix This Week Wasn’t a Movie or TV Show, And It Wasn’t Even Close

Netflix is no stranger to out-of-the-box spectacles, with live comedy specials, boxing matches, NFL games, and the weekly happenings of WWE Monday Night Raw all delivering something different than just the TV and movies the streamer is known for. That said, the most-watched thing on Netflix this week wasn’t a TV show, movie, or live event, and it took the top spot by a landslide.

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Grand Theft Auto VI is a juggernaut of not just gaming, but entertainment as a whole, and nowhere was that more apparent than with Netflix’s exclusive Extended Look. The 27-minute extended look at what is likely the biggest game of this console generation delivered massive numbers for Netflix, as it took the number 1 spot of the week with 31.1 million views.

The next closest project in terms of views was The Whisper Man, which was No. 2 with 23.2 million views. TV couldn’t compete either, with Death of the Pastor’s Wife debuting with 19 million views and Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 3 delivering 13 million views in its debut.

Grand Theft Auto VI Delivered Big Views and Silenced Fears

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto VI was always going to command attention, but somehow GTA 6 has expanded far beyond those expectations. Even several leaks couldn’t diminish the game’s power, and yet those leaks did cause some speculation and questioning about whether the game could deliver after all this time and hype.

The extended gameplay pretty much silenced those fears in terms of scale, graphical power, and ambition. The gameplay featured a mix of missions, side activities, and the game’s off-the-wall roster of characters, who already feel as if they will cause all sorts of chaos as you make your way through the game. There’s also the game’s two leads, Jason and Lucia, who are a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde. They are side by side for this grand adventure, but you have the choice of either making them a couple or having them just remain allies and friends, adding yet another layer to the successful GTA formula.

The graphics were absurdly impressive too, especially in some of the many interior locations found throughout the city. The same is true of the outdoor locations, and we even got to see parts of the game during the day and in the evening, which both managed to impress. The vehicles look stellar as well, and being able to hang outside of the window as you shoot at enemies and even helicopters just takes that up to another tier.

There’s a level of polish and attention to detail that can’t help but be impressive, and while the game has certainly taken its time to arrive, it appears that it will be worth the wait.

Grand Theft Auto VI releases on November 19th.