GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look — Every Major Reveal From the Gameplay Stream

At long last, Rockstar Games has revealed its first official look at gameplay for Grand Theft Auto 6. By way of a partnership with Netflix, the “Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look” presentation has today hit the streaming platform and has provided a ton of new details on 2026’s biggest game release. Not only is this showing one that millions of fans have waited to see for over a decade, but it also kicks off the final marketing push for GTA 6 before its arrival on November 19th.

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If you haven’t been able to watch this GTA 6 broadcast for yourself (or you simply don’t have a Netflix subscription), we’re here to fill you in on every major reveal that came about during this event. As the broadcast airs, we’ll be updating this article with new information as it develops, so be sure to bookmark this page and continue refreshing it over time to stay in the loop with every major piece of news about the next Grand Theft Auto game.

GTA 6 Will Feature a Morality System

Early in the gameplay footage, Jason interacts with a dog and is given a handful of different options to choose from. Jason opts to kindly pet the dog, and upon doing so, an angel icon appears on the right-hand side of the screen. This is our first confirmation that there will be a morality system of some kind in GTA 6, which will make the decisions that players make carry even more weight.

Further details on how this system will work haven’t been provided, but it will likely be similar to the Honor system found in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Jason and Lucia Will Be On Most Missions Together

Based on what’s shown throughout this gameplay preview, Jason and Lucia will be taking on most missions as a couple. While there will undoubtedly be some missions that can only be played as one or the other, this ability to freely swap between Jason and Lucia will let players choose which member of the couple they’d prefer to play as at any given moment.

Perhaps the best example of this came halfway into the presentation during a moment when Jason and Lucia are on the run from the police. The mission begins with Jason sitting in the backseat of the car, firing away at the cops on their tail, before the perspective then switches to Lucia, who is driving the vehicle.

There Will Be a TON of New Activities

Outside of highlighting a handful of different missions that will be in GTA 6, this event showed off plenty of other activities that players can do in their free time. Scuba diving, jet skiing, basketball playing, dirt biking, weightlifting, and street racing were all teased briefly at various times. Rockstar hasn’t revealed the exact number of activities that will be present in the game, but it’s clear that there will be a ton to do off the beaten path.

You Can Customize Your Outfit on the Fly

There’s a very brief moment in the broadcast that showed players will now be able to customize their looks for Jason and Lucia on the fly. Appearing in a similar wheel that pops up when selecting a weapon, players should be able to choose whether or not they want to wear a hat, sunglasses, or face covering whenever they want. As for other fashion options, the trailer is littered with plenty of different looks for Jason and Lucia, indicating that there should be a near-limitless number of looks for the pair to sport.

This Could Be the Most Visually Impressive Game Ever

Perhaps the biggest takeaway after seeing this “Extended Look” in full is that Grand Theft Auto 6 might be the most visually impressive game ever created. This high level of fidelity that was seen across the first two trailers for GTA 6 has seamlessly translated to the title’s gameplay, making it look far beyond anything we’ve seen throughout the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S generation. Lighting, in particular, looks incredibly realistic, and shows that Rockstar is looking to once again push the gaming medium forward.

Grand Theft Auto 6 finally releases on November 19th and will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.