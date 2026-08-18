GTA 6 Gameplay Potentially Leaks Online Ahead of Netflix Preview

UPDATE: Yet another gameplay clip from GTA 6 has now leaked. This second video is still relatively short, but it features more traditional Grand Theft Auto gameplay. In this clip, Jason is seen driving along before crashing into an oncoming car. Jason and the driver of the other vehicle then each exit their cars, and Jason proceeds to repeatedly blast the other man with a wrench. The police are then warned to this activity, which then prompts Jason to jump back into his car and drive off.

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A new look at gameplay footage from Grand Theft Auto 6 seems to have appeared online ahead of the game’s upcoming preview via Netflix. As of next week, on August 27th, Rockstar will be debuting its first extensive showcase of gameplay from GTA 6. This event will represent the biggest showing for the next Grand Theft Auto game yet, and will undoubtedly kick off the title’s marketing push as it approaches its November release date. Now, in advance of this preview, gameplay from GTA 6 has made its way online, but there are plenty of questions surrounding the footage.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay in question that has been uploaded to Streamable isn’t very extensive, as it only clocks in at a little over a minute in length. Rather than featuring shootouts or fast-paced chase sequences, the footage simply finds GTA 6’s co-protagonist, Jason, hanging out at what seems to be his house alongside the beach. Jason is seen walking about the exterior of the home before picking up a basketball and casually shooting some hoops. Almost nothing else is featured in the footage, outside of a broad look at the HUD for the game.

The same leaker who uploaded this footage also began releasing in-game pictures from the map of GTA 6 to the internet as well. Rather than showing off the entire map at once, the leaks have merely highlighted a few small areas that will potentially be seen in the final version of Grand Theft Auto 6.

While there’s always the possibility that this footage and the corresponding images could be fake, what’s been shown here looks a bit too high quality to not be real. That being said, there are some odd animations present in the gameplay footage, which has led some to believe that the gameplay that has made its way online is from an older build of Grand Theft Auto 6 and won’t be reflective of the final product.

If it is real, this would be the second time that early footage of GTA 6 has made its way onto the internet ahead of time. Back in 2022, Rockstar Games suffered a hack that resulted in in-progress footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 becoming public. It’s not known if this latest footage has also fallen into the hands of an outside entity as a result of a hack as well.

At the time of this writing, Rockstar Games hasn’t responded to this leaked footage, nor has it started copyright claiming the video, which would seemingly validate it as legitimate. If this changes, however, we’ll be sure to let you know.

As for Grand Theft Auto 6 itself, the long-awaited sequel will finally arrive at the end of this year on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.