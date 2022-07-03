The Muppets Mayhem Crew Involved in Truck Accident on Set of Disney+ Series

The crew of Disney+'s The Muppets Mayhem series has been involved in an accident on the set of the upcoming series. According to Deadline, on Friday night (July 1st) around 11:30 p.m., a crew truck crashed into a tree on the edge of cliff located near Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. There were reportedly no injuries, though per the report the timing of the accident may raise questions about the issue of long hours on film and television production sets. No additional details were available in the report.

The Muppets Mayhem, which does not yet have a release date, is set to follow The Electric Mayhem Band — comprised of Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet — as they go on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album after 45 years of rockin' out. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum."

The series, developed by The Goldbergs' Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes based on characters created by Jim Henson. It is written by Goldberg, Barretta (The Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion) and Yorkes, the executive producers are Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber. Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers. The series will star Lilly Sing as Nora, Saara Chaudry as Nora's younger sister, Hannah, and Anders Holm in the recurring guest starring role of JJ, a formerly sheepish, nerdy intern-turned uber-cool tech entrepreneur who happens to be Nora's ex. The series also stars Barretta as Dr. Teeth, Eric Jacobson as animals, Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper, David Rudman as Janice, Dave Goelz as Zoot and Peter Linz as Lips. The series is said to include three brand-new songs.

The Muppets Mayhem is the third Muppets offering on Disney+ following the sketch show Muppets Now and the feature-length Muppets Haunted Mansion. Another project, The Muppets Live Another Day, had been in development but was cancelled due to creative differences between Disney and writer/producers Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis.