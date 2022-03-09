The Office Drops Exclusive Loungefly Dwight Schrute and Dunder Mifflin Bags

The Office fans have no shortage of options when it comes to merch based on their beloved show, but Loungefly’s Dwight Schrute Funko Pop mini-backpack is on another level. It looks like one of the many Dwight Schrute Pop figures that Funko has released over the years, and it’s the perfect companion to the Dunder Mifflin lunch bag that was also released by Loungefly today.

The Loungefly bag is priced at $59.99 with free US shipping while the Dunder Mifflin lunch bag is priced at $19.99. They Entertainment Earth exclusives that you can pre-order right here while they last. Both are set to ship in May, and you won’t be charged for them until that time. Note that you’ll also find a exclusive Dwight Schrute Funko Pop magnet inside that link priced at $7.99.

The Office Dwight Schrute mini backpack features a top zipper closure, a front zippered pocket, an enamel zipper pull, adjustable straps, and a matching themed lining. It measures about 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep. The Dunder Mifflin lunch bag is made of nylon and features a handle, Velcro closure, and printed details. it measures approximately 9 1/2-inches tall x 8-inches wide x 5 1/4-inches deep.

The Office is currently streaming on Peacock. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can try it out here. The first five seasons of The Office are available for free though the service.