The Office's Ellie Kemper Comes to Eureka!

The Office star Ellie Kemper is coming to Disney Jr.'s Eureka!, and ComicBook.com has a first-look clip from her episode, which airs on Friday, September 30th. In the episode, Kemper (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) guest stars as a school librarian named Chee. You can see her take on the part in the clip above, titled "Rocky Falls Picture Show." The series debuted in June here in the U.S., and airs on Fridays at 1:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

Eureka! "Rocky Falls Picture Show/The Swamp of Lost Toys"

(1:30-2:00 p.m. EDT)

"Rocky Falls Picture Show" – Barry attempts to paint Kanga-Bird's portrait for the Cave Library's "Hall of Creatures," but he won't sit still.

*Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") guest stars as the school librarian, Chee.

Eureka! is the newest music-filled animated STEAM series for preschoolers on Disney Junior and Disney+.

Using her creative, out-of-the-box thinking and tinkering (or "thinkering," as she calls it), Eureka, voiced by Ruth Righi (Disney Channel's "Sydney to the Max") devises contraptions aimed at making the world a better place and moving her community of Rocky Falls into a more modern era. She even invented the wheel – literally!

With the help of her supportive parents, voiced by Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Hamilton") and Lil Rel Howery ("Free Guy"); teacher, voiced by Javier Muñoz ("Hamilton"); along with her best friends and beloved pet mammoth, Eureka is learning to embrace that she is not ordinary…she's extraordinary – and young viewers will realize they can use their own imaginations to make big things happen, too!

"Eureka!" is produced by Brown Bag Films, the Academy Award®-nominated animation studio behind "Doc McStuffins," the groundbreaking animated series that helped pave the way for diverse on-screen female role models in preschool entertainment. Like "Doc McStuffins" and other Disney Junior series with diverse female role models, including "Mira, Royal Detective" and "Elena of Avalor," "Eureka!" features a vibrant, inclusive environment; rich, diverse cast of characters; and a resilient lead who, despite living in the past, is an amazing role model for today's girls. The new series aims to foster creativity, innovation, curiosity, and acceptance among young audiences.